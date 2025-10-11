Meet the south Shropshire jewellery creator who helps grieving people keep memories of their loved ones and pets close to them

From her home in south Shropshire, she makes custom memorial jewellery that encapsulates a pet or loved one’s ashes or hair as a keepsake.

​It all began following the sudden loss of her own mum in 2018. “It was very unexpected and hit me like a ton of bricks. It was a very, very, hard time for myself and my little family – my son was one and a half at the time.

“I liked the idea of having a piece of jewellery with mum’s ashes in to keep her close to me,” explains Elle.

“I have always been crafty. My husband and myself had always done bits of woodwork and I had started dabbling with resin to add to wood in 2017 as a bit of a hobby.

“With my experience of resin, I thought why not make the jewellery myself and so I made myself a couple of pieces.”

Elle works with silver and Bello Opal

The jewellery brought Elle a lot of comfort and enabled her to consider scattering her mum’s ashes. “If I’m ever worried, my hand automatically goes straight to the pendant I have her ashes in,” she adds.