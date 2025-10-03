New board members sought by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce as role 'redefined'

A number of current directors will be stepping down when their terms come to an end later this year – presenting a perfect opportunity to bring in new faces.

Chief executive Ruth Ross said: “With a strong senior leadership team now in place and operational management firmly embedded, we are redefining the role of the board to focus purely on strategic direction, oversight, and governance.

“We are now inviting applications from local businesspeople who are keen to help shape the future of the chamber, drawing on their professional experience, sector knowledge, and commitment to Shropshire's economic and business ecosystem.”

The chamber board, which meets quarterly, is responsible for providing strategic oversight and governance to the organisation, ensuring its financial sustainability and effectiveness. Board members are not expected to get involved in the operational delivery of chamber services. The overall annual time commitment for these voluntary posts is around five days a year.

The Shropshire Chamber of Commerce senior leadership team

Ruth said: “We are seeking applicants who can bring a diverse range of skills, experience sand backgrounds across all sectors and sizes of businesses in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people with specialist skills in area such as financial management and commercial strategy, entrepreneurship and business growth, international trade, sustainability, digital transformation and AI.

"Board members need to be able to motivate and influence the chamber’s senior leadership team, and have strong strategic thinking and decision-making capabilities.

“Becoming a Shropshire Chamber board member provides a platform to influence local business policy and support economic growth, and is a chance to give back to the business community.

“Working together, the board and the chamber team can shape a stronger, more inclusive, and better-connected Shropshire business community – for the benefit of everyone.”

Applicants need to be connected with a business which has been a member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce for at least two years.

For an informal conversation about the role, contact Liz Keirle in the chamber’s executive office by emailing l.keirle@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.