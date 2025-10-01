'It is absolutely vital that money starts to filter down the chain' - Industry leader speaks out on JLR crisis funding

Cash from the £1.5 million commercial loan guaranteed by the government to support JLR’s supply chain is not tumbling down the supplier tiers quick enough, the fact-finding webinar was told yesterday (Tuesday September 30).

One participant said the impact on the UK automotive industry was worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: “Nobody outside of the automotive industry understands how bad this is.”

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

Johnathan Dudley, head of manufacturing and SME corporate at Crowe in Oldbury, said the message was clear that “speed is of the essence” if small suppliers further down the supply chain are to survive.

He said: “It is absolutely vital that the money starts to filter down the chain – and quickly.

“Speed is of the essence. The depth of penetration of the loan funding is an issue. Will it trickle down the supply chain and across the ancillary affected businesses fast enough, wide enough and far enough before businesses run out of money?

“Naturally, JLR and tier one suppliers will only start ordering new materials once they have used up stocks that they already hold or have created during plant shutdowns.

“This will stretch credit even further down the supply chain.

“We don’t know when the money will hit suppliers’ bank accounts, but in the meantime, they have to pay rent or mortgages, wages and their own suppliers.”

Mr Dudley said there was an immediate need for stress emergency funding and support to help businesses in addition to funding feeding down from JLR.

He said: “More needs to be done to help businesses that are running out of time, or who are not in the direct supply chain.

“Above all, we need to know this money is going to funnel down the tiers. Not just pay tier one suppliers and get stuck there.”