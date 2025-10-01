'We're creating something completely different,' organiser promises as date announced for Shropshire Business Festival

It will take place on March 5, 2026 at Telford International Centre, from 1pm to 6pm.

The free one-day event creates an environment where attendees can forge business partnerships in a relaxed atmosphere with Shropshire Festivals’ signature fun.

Shropshire Festivals Team at Shropshire Business Awards 2025

Attendees include CEOs, business owners, and professionals from across Shropshire.

Beth Heath at Shropshire Festivals said: "We've thrown out the rulebook on traditional networking.

"Too often, business events feel forced or unengaging. We're creating something completely different – an atmosphere where real conversations happen naturally around icebreaker fun and engaging activities, leading to meaningful business relationships that drive results for the year ahead.

"Last year we welcomed over 800 attendees, and we believe our 2026 event will be even more popular, with businesses wanting to drive sales, build leads and form new connections."

Around 60 businesses from across the West Midlands will exhibit at the festival and there will be a hub to grow leads in a networking area.

For exhibitors and sponsors, the festival provides access to Shropshire's business decision-makers. Companies can showcase products and services while engaging in face-to-face conversations with potential clients and partners. Stand applications are now open.

Visitors can learn while they mingle with seminars and workshops that tackle topical business issues, and sit down with experts from finance, legal, and HR teams.

To secure a free ticket or apply for a stand, visit shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.