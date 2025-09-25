Jaguar Land Rover restarts some of its operations as recovery from cyber attack 'firmly under way'

Coventry-headquartered JLR, which has large manufacturing bases alongside the M54 near Wolverhampton and Telford, as well as in Solihull, has issued an update on its efforts to get back up and running after being targeted by hackers at the end of August.

The company said in a statement this afternoon (Thursday, September 25): "As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running. The foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway.

"We have significantly increased IT processing capacity for invoicing. We are now working to clear the backlog of payments to our suppliers as quickly as we can.

Aerial views capture hundreds of vehicles at Jaguar Land Rover's National Distribution Centre in Baxterley, Atherstone, Warwickshire. September 17, 2025.

"Our Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies the parts distribution centres for our retailer partners in the UK and around the world, is now returning to full operations.

"This will enable our retail partners to continue to service our clients’ vehicles and keep our customers mobile.

"The financial system we use to process the wholesales of vehicles has been brought back online and we are able to sell and register vehicles for our clients faster, delivering important cash flow.

"These are important initial steps as our dedicated teams work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

"Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues and our retailers. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience."

Meanwhile, the West Midlands Chambers of Commerce urged businesses in the JLR supply chain affected by the crisis to fill in a survey to provide data that will determine whether firms facing hardship can get any support.

The survey, a joint initiative between the Black Country, Greater Birmingham and Coventry and Warwickshire Chambers of Commerce, will remain open until 5pm on Friday September 26 and it can be filled in anonymously online at https://lnkd.in/eNkHbmT8.