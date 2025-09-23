Shrewsbury IT firm raises over £1,000 for good causes with charity golf event

Shrewsbury based Shoothill Group says its recent charity golf day has raised more than £1,100 in support of Severn Hospice, helping fund vital care for families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Held at the scenic Shropshire Golf Centre, the event brought together colleagues, clients, and local businesses for a day of friendly competition, networking, and fundraising.

Staff at Shoothill IT present a cheque to Severn Hospice after their charity golf day event

Simon Jeavons, Managing Director of Shoothill Group, said: “We couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout for our first Shoothill Scramble. A big thank you to everyone for being generous with their time and donations.

"Severn Hospice provides such an essential service to our local community it has been a privilege to support. The competitive but good-natured atmosphere was great so keep an eye out for next year’s event!”

Jenny Bean Severn Hospice Fundraising Manager said: “We’re so grateful to Shoothill for choosing to support us with their charity golf day and to everyone who played and sponsored the event.

"Not only does their generosity help us continue providing free, specialist care for local families, but events like this also raise awareness of the work we do. We can’t thank Shoothill enough for supporting us in such a fantastic way."