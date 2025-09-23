'It means the absolute world to us both' delight for pet funeral duo as they are named nation's best

Coton Meadows Pet & Equine Crematorium near Whitchurch is run by Karina Rodgers-Hughes and husband Ken Hughes.

Ken and Katrina with their award

The pair opened the crematorium for pets in March 2022, and now they have been named as the nation's best at a prestigious awards event.

The pair were named as Pet Funeral Provider of the Year at the annual Good Funeral Awards – a leading awards for those in the funeral industry.

Coton Meadows

“The awards are designed for the human funeral industry but they began a specific awards for pets a few three years ago.

“We are delighted to have won it and to be named as the best in the country.”

The pair were invited to the glitzy award ceremony at the National Space Centre in Leicestershire on Saturday (September 20) where they received their Gold award certificate.

Karina added that they wished to thank their “wonderful” customers who nominated them.

She said: “We like to offer every animal lover the chance to provide their pet with a dignified farewell while at the same time giving people peace of mind.

“We always knew in our hearts that Coton Meadows is one of the best in the country. It feels amazing to have an award from the human funeral sector acknowledging that. It means the absolute world to us both.

“To everyone that nominated us and who has entrusted us with their beloved family members, this is for you.

“We wouldn’t be here without your trust, love and support.”