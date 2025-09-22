'A significant step forward' - Telford chemical firm Serchem buys up healthcare testing business

Stafford-Park based Serve Medical provides testing and servicing for hospital decontamination units for the NHS, and for private healthcare providers across the country.

Meanwhile family-run business Serchem employs around 20 people at its Hortonwood headquarters in Telford, and is described as a leader for the hygiene and decontamination chemistry. Founded in 1981, the firm supplies hospitals, healthcare providers and facilities worldwide with specialist cleaning and disinfection products.

The firm says the acquisition will bring together Serchem’s chemistry innovation with Serve Medical’s proven track record in testing, validation and compliance.

Oliver Wadlow from Serchem and Ean Andrews-Whalley from Serve Medical

Oliver Wadlow, director at Serchem, said the deal would bring together two "trusted Telford businesses" and strengthen its healthcare decontamination expertise.

"This is a significant step forward for Serchem as we welcome the Serve Medical team into our family," he said.

"The fit between the two organisations, in terms of both services and culture, is a natural one. At the same time, it will remain very much business as usual for both companies, as we focus on the areas of knowledge our customers rely on us for."

Serve Medical is recognised across the sector for its high standards, technical expertise and commitment to compliance.

Since its founding in 2008, the company has built a reputation for reliability and precision, supporting both NHS and private healthcare providers nationwide. Its services cover a wide range of critical functions including clean room testing, endoscope washer-disinfector validation, steriliser testing, drying cabinet validation and RO water analysis.

Ean Andrews-Whalley, who will continue as managing director of Serve Medical, said the deal feels like a "natural progression" for the two companies.

"Having worked very closely with the Serchem over many years it all feels very natural to be formally joining the family," he said.

"Our validation and servicing offering combined with the chemistry expertise at Serchem makes me very excited about the future, and what the two businesses can achieve together."