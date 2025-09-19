Building works at JLR's engine factory near M54 given green light by council - despite cyber attack standstill

South Staffordshire Council says car giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) can build a new waste processing plant at its i54 works near Wolverhampton, after the firm applied for permission for the changes in June this year.

The firm says some of its current waste facilites are no longer fit for purpose due to changes at the plant, prompted by the firm's £15 billion electrification programme, a strategy it calls 'Reimagine'.

In 2023, the firm announced its intention to switch production at its Wolverhampton facility away from manufacturing petrol and diesel engines, to making batteries and electric motors for the firm's new range of electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton

The plant, which employs around 1,700 staff, was renamed the "Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre" (EPMC) as part of the changes.

The firm also lodged plans this year to build a 6,500 square metre extension to the factory for a parts set down area, linked to a new battery manufacturing process.

The factory is currently not operating because it is reeling from a crippling cyber attack that has halted production in the UK. The company says the disruption will continue until next week, as unions call for action to help those in the supply chain who have been laid off as a result. Unite says the government should bring in a furlough scheme to protect jobs until the crisis is over.

The company, which was forced to pause production at the beginning of this month, has told staff, suppliers and partners that the factory shutdown will continue until September 24.

JLR says the site's new processes require "updated and more efficient" cardboard and plastic recycling facilities, with a new 1,500 square metre baling and storage facility now set to be built

"The development is the result of a site-wide effort at the JLR Wolverhampton plant, as part of the ‘Reimagine strategy‘, to move towards an all-electric manufacturing facility," wrote JLR in a planning statement.

"The project is driven by its function to house the specialist cardboard and plastic baler equipment needed as part of the wider processes within the JLR EPMC plant."

Planning officers added in a condition to say that should the building's function change in the future, fresh planning permission would be required, as the building does not meet sustainability criterea for new buildings known as the BREEAM Excellent standard.

"The principle of this development is considered to be acceptable subject to a condition restricting the use of the extension to solely what has been applied for under this application," said a report by South Staffordshire Council's planning officer.

"[The new building] will assist JLR in moving towards the production of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries at this site, expanding their operations in line with governments objectives to move towards an EV-dominated market."

