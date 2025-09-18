Telford builder 'delighted' after signing off on £1.2m coffee shop build

The doors to the new store in Ludlow swung open earlier this month, with the Hortonwood-based builder completing the job in just under six months, under a contract worth £1.2 million.

Built alongside a Sainsburys supermarket at Rocks Green, also delivered by McPhillips four years ago, the land was originally earmarked for a petrol filling station.

But in May 2024 full planning for a drive-through coffee shop was granted by Shropshire Council, after the land-owners said finding a company to operate the proposed filling station had proved impossible.

Ludlow's new Costa Coffee drive-through in Rocks Green

"Having successfully delivered the Ludlow Sainsburys in 2021, we were pleased to secure the contract for a drive-thru coffee shop," said Andrew Dunham, director at McPhillips.

“We began work in February 2025 and completed just six months later and the project showcases how meticulous timeline planning enabled us to overcome challenging space constraints on such a small site – parking, deliveries, ourcompound, all exacerbated by having to displace half of the site for the installation of an attenuation tank.

“We’re delighted with the end result which we hope is a complementary and welcome addition to the area.”

The 1,800 square foot development, which is accessed off Dun Cow Road, included the installation of a rainwater tank underneath the car park, and acoustic fencing to minimise the noise impact on nearby residents - a condition of the scheme winning planning approval.

Mark Bennett, of developers Blackfriars, said: "We were happy with McPhillips’ co-operative approach and ‘Can Do’ mentality when constructing the Sainsburys project, so it was natural to work in partnership with McPhillips again on the adjacentsite for the Costa drive-thru.

"The Costa development was a tight site, but McPhillips managed to deliver a good quality scheme that both the developer and tenant are pleased with, on time and onbudget. I hope to have the opportunity to work with McPhillips on other futureschemes."

The new Costa Coffee opened its doors on September 11.