Shrewsbury IT firm Start Tech plans 'heavy investment' after move into larger premises

The company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has moved from Sweetlake Business Village to Emstrey House South, a prestigious two-storey office building at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Managed IT services provider Start Tech has worked with businesses across the UK to look after their technology infrastructure, since its launch in Shrewsbury in 2000.

The company was one of the first IT providers in the UK to become a national cyber security centre (NCSC) assured service provider.

Start Tech have moved into new offices in Shrewsbury (Pic: TSR)

“We wanted extra space in the first instance because we have a growing team. We also want to host events here and bring people into our building," said Ian Groves, managing director of Start Tech.

“We are 25 years old this year. We have looked after businesses on the business park, so there’s a personal point of pride in that we have reached the size where we can be on the business park ourselves.

“There’s a lot of redevelopment work that we intend to do. We are getting drawings done and working with external people to come in and heavily reinvest and develop the place.

“Although we are growing, it’s about getting people into the building and raising awareness for IT issues, providing in-house training, and networking internally."

Shrewsbury estate agents Towler Shaw Roberts handled the sale of the company’s former premises at Sweetlake Business Village, while also negotiating the purchase of Start Tech’s new headquarters at Sitka Drive.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are delighted to again act on behalf of Ian Groves at Start Tech by negotiating the purchase of Emstrey House South and also selling their former property at Sweetlake Business Village at the same time and wish them continued success in their new offices..