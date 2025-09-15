High-flying Telford manufacturer secures new deals with major UK airports

Aviramp, which has its headquarters in Stafford Park in Telford, has supplied new, fully electric, step-free ramps for use by Aurigny at Southampton and London Gatwick.

The deal comes after the firm earlier supplied two ramps for use at Guernsey Airport under a partnership deal with Guernsey Ports.

Aurigny said that more than 6,000 passengers had requested extra assistance on flights it operated in the past 12 months and the ramps would help speed up the boarding process by an average of four minutes.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield, who travelled to Guernsey to see the ramps in action last month, said the new orders would help Aurigny give all its passengers the best possible travel experience.

“We are delighted to have continued our successful partnership with Aurigny and to be able to supply ramps which will make life easier, safer and more dignified for all passengers and particularly those with mobility issues.

“There are now some 850 of our ramps in use every day around the globe, with something like 50 million passengers a year using them to get on and off their aircraft in comfort and safety.

“Our new electric ramps operate on solar power for a full day without needing to be recharged and improve turnaround time by needing just one person to control them safely.”

Aviramp's boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and help improve turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.

Aurigny deputy chief operations officer Dave Cox said: “By working with Aviramp and Guernsey Ports, we’ve enabled travellers in Guernsey to benefit from smoother, faster, and more dignified boarding experiences.

“I’m pleased to confirm a lot more will benefit from the technology very soon. As an industry, we still have more to do to make air travel more accessible, but it’s good to be able to reflect on the progress being made.”

Aaron Carpenter, communications officer for Guernsey Ports, added: “We are proud to support our airlines at Guernsey Airport, including Aurigny, to offer these new Aviramps which are making a real difference to all our travellers.”