Recruitment under the spotlight at Shropshire chamber event

The ‘Connect in Business’ event will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, behind Lidl in Shrewsbury, on October 16.

And the breakfast meeting which kicks off the half-day event will feature a panel debate titled ‘Can apprentices be a solution to recruitment challenges?’ with the panel set to include senior representatives from employers and training providers including In-Comm Training, McPhillips, SBC Training, Shrewsbury College, and Telford College.

The debate will be chaired by Shropshire Business magazine editor Carl Jones.

Kelly Reidel

Kelly Riedel, head of member success at the Chamber, said: “Our autumn expo is always one of the highlights of our events calendar.

“It brings together a real mixture of members, patrons, and many new faces keen to connect and do business with other Shropshire employers.

“We are always looking for interesting and different ways to deliver value to local businesses, and this debate will tackle some of the key talking points around recruitment and retention of staff – which we know is a key issue for many firms.”

Kelly added: “Companies use these events as a perfect opportunity to raise their profile, generate sales leads and make new contacts – it’s always a brilliant opportunity to meet so many Shropshire businesses all under one roof.”

The breakfast meeting will start at 7.45am on October 16, with the panel discussion beginning shortly after 9am. The expo then opens at 10am.