'I will keep pressing for every possible support to be made available to protect JLR jobs after cyber attack'

Production was halted at JLR's engine manufacturing plant at the i54 near Featherstone and sites in Merseyside and Solihull after disruption blamed on a major incident. Factory staff have been told to stay off work until Wednesday(17) at the earliest and to remain on standby.

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said: "The cyber attack on JLR has an impact on JLR, its workforce and those in its supply chain here in the West Midlands and further afield. I’ve been in regular contact with JLR, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Number 11 Downing Street and officials at both departments.

"I also met with the Unite & GMB Plant Convenor for the Solihull plant this week. Be in no doubt that we are responding robustly and together. It is a concerning time for all involved - and my thoughts are with the thousands of workers and businesses who depend on JLR for their livelihoods.

"I will keep pressing for every possible support to be made available so that we protect jobs, stabilise supply chains and help JLR recover quickly. Our region’s economy depends on world-class manufacturers like JLR. My commitment is to stand with them and with their workers through this challenge, and to make sure the West Midlands emerges stronger.

"Any business in the supply chain impacted by this cyber attack can get in touch with my office directly and we will ensure they are given the right support."

It is the latest in a spate of cyberattacks affecting UK businesses, with retailers M&S, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.