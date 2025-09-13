Plans for huge Whitchurch business park could create nearly 600 jobs in north Shropshire
More than 500 new jobs could be created in Whitchurch if proposals for a new business park are given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council.
Manchester-based development firm Property Capital PLC wants to build around 180,000 square feet of industrial units and offices on a site on the southern fringe of Whitchurch, alongside two new drive-thru restaurants and a petrol filling station.
A day nursery and creche would also form part of the new development, set to be called Arfield Business Park, if it gets the go-ahead.
The park would create space for more than 100 new businesses, and developers say a total of 579 permanent jobs could be created on the 'significant' north Shropshire site.
Meanwhile, around 335 construction jobs would also be created during the building phase, according to outline proposals submitted to Shropshire Council this week.