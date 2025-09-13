'I've always wanted to be in Wellington!' - Craft jewellery business set to be creative hub after move

Trained silversmith Jenade Nicol has been running jewellery-making courses from her shop unit in Oakengates for the past two years, but is set to officially launch her business at its new home in Wellington later this month.

Nicol Studio has grown from a pop-up market to offer silversmithing workshops alongside its own bespoke and welded jewellery designs, but Jenade says she hopes the move to new premises in Wellington would help the business grow even further.

Jenade Moon from new Wellington business Nicol Studio

"I started at Wellington market over a decade ago on their craft markets, that's when it propelled my love of making jewellery. Pre-covid, I started offering pop-up workshops at the Gratitude Cafe in Wellington and I took on the Oakengates unit two years ago - since then it's gone from strength to strength," she said.

"I'm doing corporate, private hen parties, lots of things like that, but now that I've got this larger space I can have up to 9 people in my studio and that will hopefully cut down travel times to other venues.

"The main heart of the business is still the silversmithing workshops with myself, where people come in and make things like sterling silver rings from £40 - which is an absolute bargain compared to prices you see elsewhere!"

Having upped sticks from Oakengates already, an official launch event is set to take place later this month - with plenty of other heritage craft activities also planned, aiming to bring Telford's would-be makers and crafters into the centre of Wellington.

The move means the business has come full circle from her early days on Wellington Market, and the new unit in Crown Street is the fulfilment of a long-term ambition for Jenade.

"We were bouncing around all sorts of venues in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Shrewsbury so it makes more sense to have a larger space, and on top of that I'm back where I started in Wellington," she added.

"I've always wanted a shop in Wellington and I've finally done it!

"As well some other craft sessions, I've got a local potter who'll be coming in to do painting or making, and we'll be doing wreath making, candle making, sewing, knit and natter, lots of those kinds of activities. I'd like for the space to be used as a community hub so if there are local groups that want to use that space then there'll be days when they can do that.

"The whole point is that I want to make art and craft accessible to everyone, I'm a big advocate for banging the drum of how craft is to our wellbeing and mental health. It's an inclusive studio and everyone's welcome."

The business is set to officially launch at 8 Crown Street, Wellington, on Saturday, September 27.