Natalie and Will Barstow from Fforest Fields were delighted with their award after over 30 years in the business

The Welsh Hospitality Awards shone a big light on Mid Wales businesses

Jacqui Morris, bar manager at the Banc in Knighton with their award

The team at the Pavilion Mid Wales were delighted to win the ‘Best Event Venue’ in Wales

Powys hospitality businesses have done the area proud, winning a raft of gongs at the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2025.

From festivals to retreats, restaurants to camp sites – they shone at the ceremony at the Marriot Hotel in Cardiff on Wednesday, September 10.

The Welsh Hospitality Awards 2025 recognised and celebrated the outstanding achievements of the hospitality sector across Wales.

These awards honour the dedication, creativity, and passion of businesses and individuals who make Wales a warm and welcoming destination.

They highlight those who go the extra mile to provide unforgettable experiences for their guests.

Businesses across Powys won including Quackers in Newbridge on Wye in Children’s Play Centre of the Year, Landed Festival in the Best Local Festival Category, Llangoed Hall Hotel in Brecon which won Rural Retreat of the Year, and Brandy House Farm in Knighton which won Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Fforest Fields at Hundred House won Camping Site of the Year, Pavilion Mid Wales in Llandrindod Wells won Event Venue of the Year and The Banc in Knighton won Hospitality Champion of the Year.

But there were also several Powys businesses which won outstanding achievement awards such as Wonderwool Wales in Builth Wells in the Best Welsh Festival category, Machynlleth Comedy Festival which won an outstanding achievement award in Best Local Festival category, and the Kerry Lamb at Kerry also received an outstanding achievement award in the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Highly commended were Hay Festival in the Best Welsh Festival category, Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and Spa in Llanwddyn in the Spa Retreat of the Year category and The ClarenCE Hall in Crickhowell in the Event Venue of the Year category.

Sharon Hammond at Quackers said: “Absolutely over moon to have won Children’s Play Centre of the Year at the The Welsh Hospitality Awards in Cardiff!!

“This award wouldn’t be ours without our staff and all their hard work which makes Quackers the place that it is, so the biggest thanks needs to go to them and also our customers!

“It all started with one man’s dream and he would be very proud of the hard work from everyone to keep it alive!

“Thank you to everyone that voted, it really does mean the world to us!”

Sharon said her late husband Michael, a beef and sheep farmer, came up with the ‘crazy idea’ and he did a large part of the conversion of the farm buildings and fitting, with help from others.

He died 10 years ago from Early Onset Dementia, just after they completed the extension into another shed, which doubled the play area itself.

Owners Craig, Brian and Darel Small from The Banc in Knighton said: “Winning this award shows that all the hard work and dedication from all our small team has been noticed and appreciated.

“For a small family run business to be recognised as hospitality champion from all of Wales brings us a huge sense of pride.

“We would like to thank everybody who has helped achieve this.”

Natalie and Will Barstow of Fforest Fields which won Camping Site of the Year said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named Best Campsite in Wales. What made it even more special was seeing so many neighbours win too – a brilliant night for Mid Wales.

“We’re now three generations in at Fforest Fields, with our kids helping out in the holidays. Our offer is simple – a warm welcome, top facilities and the wild, accessible beauty of the Radnorshire Valley.

“This is a quiet, unspoilt part of Wales, often overlooked next to the coast or national parks. This win feels like a real vote of confidence in everything that makes Mid Wales so special.”

Jase Hawker, Director of Pavilion Mid Wales said: “‘We were pleasantly surprised to be notified that we have been awarded the ‘Best Event Venue’ in Wales at the recent Welsh Hospitality Awards 2025.

“Grand Pavilion Events CIC has worked tirelessly over the past 10 years on a shoestring budget, to make the Pavilion a viable venue, often in competition against venues in receipt of significant funding support.

“With over 175,000 visitors in that period, the Pavilion has increased the cultural tourism provision in the region.

“It is nice to be recognised for our efforts and we hope to continue our goals in the future, although this is currently in the balance.

“On behalf of all venues across Wales, we thank our customers for their continued support. It’s you that keeps us going! "