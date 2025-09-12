Historic town centre Knighton Hotel goes up for sale with £599,000 asking price

Christie & Co, a specialist business property adviser, has been instructed to market the Knighton Hotel, which comes with vacant possession.

The historic property features 18 individually styled en suite bedrooms, a two-bedroom guest apartment, and a two-bedroom owners’ apartment, spread across four floors.

The hotel also includes extensive communal areas, such as a dining room, café, bar, mini spa, and function facilities including a boardroom and grand banqueting hall, making it suitable for weddings and events.

A former shop front adds further potential for development.

Dating back to 1867, the hotel has undergone extensive restoration and refurbishment over the past year, preserving its historic character while giving it a modern lease of life.

Located on Broad Street, Knighton, the property is just minutes from the starting points of the Offa’s Dyke Path and Glyndŵr’s Way, popular routes for walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Sam Roberts, Senior Agent at Christie & Co, is managing the sale and said: “I’m delighted to offer this sizeable hotel for sale in this much regarded Welsh town. The Knighton Hotel is currently operating on a room only basis but has tremendous scope to increase revenue and is a versatile opportunity for many uses.

“Its historic beauty and architectural merits, inside and out, make it a unique opportunity to acquire a beautiful property for an attractive price.”

The freehold for Knighton Hotel is being listed with an asking price of £599,000.

The hotel was purchased by Na’im Anis Payman of Payman Investments in December 2020 after it had been closed and on the market since 2018.

He initiated a comprehensive revamp to breathe new life into the historic venue.

More details are available at Christie & Co: www.christie.com/3440674



