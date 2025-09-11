Telford plastic firm teams up for Lingen Davies fundraiser as charity targets £5m new unit at Telford hospital

Shrewsbury cancer charity Lingen Davies is set to hold a two hiking events over a weekend in October, known as the "Titty Trail", organised in line with breast cancer awareness month in October.

The event is aimed at highlighting the signs and symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis, and will also raise funds for the charity's £5 million fundraising appeal to develop cancer services at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

The appeal will see a new chemotherapy unit open at Princess Royal Hospital, doubling capacity across the region.

Martin Burdekin, Cedo Group Sustainability Director and Bhavraj Khaira, UK Site Director with guests from Lingen Davies

The charity also delivers a cancer awareness service - LifeLive - promoting the signs and symptoms of cancer, and the importance of early diagnosis in the wider community.

Walkers can take on one, or both of the routes this year for a full weekend of Titty Trails, with the Aberystwyth event being held on Saturday, October 11 and the Shropshire equivalent on Sunday, October 12 in Bishops Castle.

The Shropshire event is being sponsored by Cedo, leading household cleaning product supplier, based in Telford.

Naomi Atkin, Chief Executive Office at Lingen Davies, said the charity is excited by the continued development of this event with the introduction of a second location for 2025.

"We are very grateful for Cedo’s support as events like this are not feasible without help from the business community," she said.

"Since the event began in 2023, we have raised over £50,000 to continue our work to enhance cancer services throughout the region. This has included the introduction of a new breast cancer support group and wild swimming sessions for breast cancer patients, part of a wider £100,000 wellbeing programme."

Plastics manufacturer Cedo is based across two sites in Halesfield, Telford, and manufactures a range of plastic bags and bin liners in the town. The firm's employees selected Lingen Davies as their nominated charity for 2025, due to their work in the community offering essential support to people living with and beyond cancer.

“Building on from our successful sponsorship of the Telford ColourFest in May, we are now delighted to announce that we will be supporting the Titty trail in Bishop’s Castle this October," said a spokesperson for the company.

"This event aims to raise funds for Lingen Davies and increase awareness about breast cancer - a devastating illness that affects many people and their loved ones in our local community.

“We are very much looking forward to supporting this event and hope to see many of you at our rest stop on the day. Let's come together to make a positive impact and show our support for this worthy cause.”

The Titty Trail is open to anyone over 11, participants must pre-register to take part in the trail through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events the entry fee includes a t-shirt, trail card and refreshments.