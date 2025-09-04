Workers at Telford steel firm Fabweld told 'be proud' as Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire presents King's Award

Metal fabricator Fabweld was one of just 197 firms which bagged a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in May in recognition of the company's work to become a "net zero" steel producer.

The firm uses solar panels on the roof of its Tweedale factory to generate nitrogen, which is then used in the fabrication process, part of a host of carbon-reducing measures employed at its high-tech plant.

The company was presented with its award by Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP, during a ceremony in Telford on Wednesday (September 3) who told assembled staff that they had "raised the bar" for business in Shropshire.

Managing director Wayne Carter, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and chairman Richard Hilton during a presentation of a King's Award at Fabweld, Telford

"These awards are like the MBEs of the business world, they're so difficult to get and I'm so proud that we have this award in Shropshire. People think of Shropshire as a beautiful county - but perhaps they don't realise that it's got fantastic businesses as well," she said.

"They're sought after and they're for high achievers. When you've been scrutinised by the panel - and believe me, they go into every little detail - you know you're doing the right thing.