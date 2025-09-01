'Our high street shops are so important' - Telford public asked to vote for the borough's best businesses

Members of the public are being asked to nominate their favourite high street shops for its High Street Heroes awards, with retailers, hair salons, butchers bakers, cafes and clothes shops all in line for an accolade.

The council says the awards recognise the "positive impact" businesses and business owners have made to high streets across Telford and Wrekin.

Voting for the awards runs through September until October 20, with winners set to be announced across all six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

Staff at The Elephant & Castle pub in Dawley, one of the 2024 High Street Heroes winners, pictured with Ollie Vickers of Telford & Wrekin Council

The authority says the winning businesses will be named in the run up to Small Business Saturday - a national, annual campaign which encourages people to support local firms, set to be held on Saturday, December 6 - and will each receive a trophy and certificate.

"We’re delighted to celebrate the positive impact that businesses and shops have on our high streets in Telford and Wrekin once again," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport.

"Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, businesses continue to make a difference to local people and communities – encouraging people to shop locally.

"Our small, independent high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.

"We are looking forward to presenting businesses across the borough with their awards in the run-up to Small Business Saturday in December."

The accolades, which are handed out as part of the Council’s "Pride in Our High Street" programme, also recognise the support businesses have each given to their local communities.

The council's Pride in Our High Street grant scheme supports local businesses and retailers through business start-up trial grants and business start-up grants.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it's invested over £7m into supporting high street businesses since the launch of the programme in 2015, having awarded over 350 business grants, created over 400 new jobs and helped 65 businesses to open in previously empty units.

The authority has just relaunched the fund for the new financial year, promising a further £1.2 million for the scheme.