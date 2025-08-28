Wolves owner Fosun International sees revenues fall to £9.4bn over first half of 2025

The Shanghai-based firm, which took control of Wolves in 2016, announced revenue had fallen to £9.4 billion over the first half of 2025, down from £10.1 billion over the same period the previous year.

However the group said it had made a £326 million profit in its "industrial operations" as it declared its interim results for the six months ending June 30.

The company's four main subsiduaries (Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal and Fosun Tourism Group) accounted for 73 per cent of the group's total revenue, with overseas revenue accounting for 53 per cent of all revenue during the period.

Fosun Tourism Group saw a boost in its "Club Med" all-inclusive holiday brand, which it said reached a "record high", recording operating profit of around £132 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 11.0 per cent.

The company said strong demand was set to continue for the summer season and the upcoming snow season, with booking expected to soar further during the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Fosun Insurance Portugal also saw steady growth in both domestic and international business, achieving a net profit of £114 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.6 per cent.

The company, which operates in more than 40 territories worldwide, said it expects "significant growth in overseas revenue and profits" for the full year of 2025, with strong momentum likely to continue into 2026.

"In the first half of the year, we remained steadfast in implementing our core business-focused strategy," said Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International.

"Our core segments - pharmaceuticals and healthcare, cultural tourism and consumption, financial services and insurance - delivered steady growth. In particular, we achieved several industry-leading breakthroughs in the innovative drugs, which have not only been well received by the market but will also benefit more patients worldwide.

"Meanwhile, we continued to strengthen our global operating capabilities, allowing more competitive products and services to accelerate their expansion into international markets and to serve a growing number of families.

"Looking ahead, we will remain focused on our core businesses, step up innovation efforts, and firmly advance our globalisation strategy.

"Building on our long-established core capabilities, we are committed to driving Fosun's sustainable growth, scaling new heights in our areas of strength, expanding our leadership across more business areas, and creating greater value for our shareholders and society."

