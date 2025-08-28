Telford businesses urged to sign up to care leavers pledge at September event

Telford & Wrekin Council says a number of businesses and organisations across Telford and Wrekin have pledged their support for a new scheme designed to support care leavers through work placements, apprenticeships and training.

Now the authority wants to sign up more businesses to support its "care leaver covenant" with an event set to be held in Telford during September.

During the event, businesses can meet with the borough’s care experienced young people and see what difference they could make to their lives.

The event will take place at Meeting Point House in Telford town centre

The council says businesses could consider offering a short work placement, providing discount training or supporting an apprenticeship.

As part of the scheme, the National Trust has provided young people with learning and training opportunities by inviting them to take part in an archaeological dig at Attingham Park near Shrewsbury.

Lovell Homes has also donated furniture from its show homes to support young people as they set up their first home.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said the scheme would help care-experienced young people "take the next step towards their future".

“Children enter care for a variety of reasons and unlike many of their peers, care leavers often face adulthood without the support of a wider family network," she said.

“By signing the Care Leaver Covenant, businesses have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference, by offering support that can transform a young person’s journey into independence.

“This is a fantastic way for businesses to give back to their community and open doors for young people who deserve every chance to thrive.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 24 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Meeting Point House in the Southwater area of Telford town centre.

Businesses can register their attendance at the event via the council's website at telford.gov.uk/children-and-young-people/local-offer/care-leaver-covenant/.