Telford wheelie bin producer given permission for extension

Craemer UK, in Hortonwood West, applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for a 263.98-square-metre front extension to the office portion of its building.

Planning agent Tetra Tech told council planners that “growth in business activities have created a demand for improved and additional office and meeting spaces to support administrative functions and collaborative working".

Planners were told that the existing facility has approximately 44 employees who attend the office every day.

“The proposed extension is designed to provide additional office and meeting space, as well as to enhance existing staff facilities.

“This will support the operational needs of the business and contribute positively to workforce wellbeing,” the agent said.

Former Shropshire councillor Ian Nellins with one of the county's purple-lidded bins which were made in Telford by Craemer. Photo: Shropshire Council

Council planners wrote that the extension is considered to be “in keeping with the design of the existing unit and even though it is a large extension, due to the size of the existing unit, officers consider that it is still subservient and it respects and enhances the appearance of the building and the street scene as a whole".

The applicant has been given a number of planning conditions to comply with, including submitting an assessment of amphibians in the area.

The site also lies within a coal mining area which may contain unrecorded coal mining-related hazards.

Council planners say that if any coal mining feature is encountered during development, this should be reported immediately to the Mining Remediation Authority.