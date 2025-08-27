Shropshire firm takes on specialist Black Country Chamber public relations role

Be Bold Media, a Black Country Chamber member for more than five years, won a competitive pitch process alongside Cucumber PR to clinch the contract, bringing their combined expertise to support the Chamber's communications needs.

The company is based near Newport in Shropshire.

Be Bold’s Amy Bould and long-time collaborator Russ Cockburn, of Cucumber PR, have worked together to deliver PR and communications campaigns for businesses across the Midlands for more than a decade.

"Our team is already up and running, working closely within the excellent communications and marketing team at the Chamber and we’re really enjoying working together," said Amy Bould.

“The journalism background of both our teams means we’re perfectly placed to support with the Prosper magazine and the Chamber is already seeing the benefit of our media relations work, with features in regional business titles, aviation publications - thanks to the Heathrow partnership - and CEO Sarah Moorhouse’s views in The Sunday Times.”

Steph Sullivan, director of marketing and communications, added: "It was clear from the beginning that Amy and Russ understood the vital role the Chamber plays in supporting local businesses and amplifying their collective voice.

“They brought energy, ideas and creativity to the pitch and their pro-active approach is already delivering successes for us.”

The team are preparing to launch a new campaign in the autumn which will celebrate the very best of Black Country business, highlighting the success of companies in Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton and the impact of Chamber support.