Dog hydrotherapy centre in Telford returns to industrial use as business reaches end of ‘leash’

The business had been using units at Tweedale Court, in Madeley, as a canine hydrotherapy centre since 2020 but operators say they have reached the end of the lease.

Business operator Sian Singh applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to return the use of the building to 'general industrial'. It had been granted specific permission for the use.

The applicant said: “This is an end of lease change. We are no longer leasing the unit.”

The council has confirmed that it is “satisfied that converting the application site back to general industrial is acceptable in principle".

“Overall, the scheme is considered to be acceptable, with appropriate parking facilities available and the proposed change of use not resulting in significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of nearby residential properties or uses,” they wrote.