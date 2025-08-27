Auto business gets the nod to maintain and repair trucks at Telford site

Greenhous DAF is also using the former road sweeper site at Stafford Park 13 for an MOT testing station and applied for planning permission for a change of use at the 9,445 sq m unit.

The former Roadsweeper House, close to the new Telford Central Fire Station, had previously been used for the waste treatment and recycling of road sweepings and gully emptyings.

Greenhous is a DAF dealer for the West Midlands and Shropshire, with locations in Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Telford and Tamworth.

The Greenhous Group also incorporates the DAF dealer businesses Adams Morey and NorthWest Trucks, making Greenhous one of the largest dealer groups in the DAF UK network, according to the company website.

During the planning application decision-making process Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed that repair is the primary use of the unit.

“There are no external changes proposed as part of this application,” wrote planners in their decision notice issued on August 22.

“Officers consider that the proposal would not have an impact upon wider street scene or the character and appearance of the area.

“Due to the location of the site and the proposed use being considered within this area, the proposal is not considered to prejudice neighbouring uses.”