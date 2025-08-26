Telford pet food maker expands production facilities at Halesfield factory

Different Dog Ltd has applied for retrospective planning permission for external plant equipment at its Telford works, with work already underway on installing a boiler, water storage tank, cooling tower and ventilation equipment.

The company moved into their new premises on Halesfield, a development known as Pioneer Park, in April this year, having signed a ten-year lease on the new property in November 2024.

The move came on the back of what the firm described as "significant investment" from a leading European firm, which the company said would support its continued growth and ambitious expansion plans.

Work begun on the latest round of modifications last month, according to documents uploaded with the application this week.