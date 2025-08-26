Council-backed Shropshire school catering company expands into six new Birmingham schools

Shire Services, a Shrewsbury-based not-for-profit company which provides catering services to schools in Shropshire, has announced a new partnership with West Midlands based Leigh Trust.

From September, Shire Services will continue to provide catering at Bentley West Primary School and will begin delivering services to six additional schools within the Trust, all based in Birmingham.

Shire Services is based at the Food Enterprise Centre, Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury

"We’re delighted to continue our work with Bentley West and to welcome six new schools into our catering family,” said Lauren Moore, Area Manager at Shire Services.

"We’re passionate about delivering food that supports children’s development and reflects the values of the communities we serve. Partnering with Leigh Trust is a natural fit, and we’re excited about what we can achieve together."

Earlier this year, the company was shortlisted in three categories at the LACA Awards for Excellence 2025 in Birmingham.

The awards highlight outstanding contributions to education catering across the UK, and this year’s event acknowledged the commitment and impact of the Shire Services team.

It was the latest in a long line of awards for Shire Services, who also scooped the Public Sector Catering (PSC) Awards Marketing Award for the second year in a row, as well as the Health and Nutrition Award.