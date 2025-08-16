Joules Brewery set to share news on 'exciting developments' in Market Drayton at September business event

The newly refurbished Stag pub in Great Hales Street is set to host a business networking event on Tuesday, September 30.

Representatives from the brewery will be chatting to local businesses about their future plans, alongside Market Drayton business owners and other experts.

Organisers Make it Market Drayton say the free event is ideal for the town's independent businesses, including shops, cafes, trades, creatives, home businesses, service providers and anyone looking to reach more customers both online and offline.

All sessions are fully funded as part of the plan to support local businesses in the town, which Make it Market Drayton says is helping the town remain a vibrant and independent place to work, trade and visit.



"Join us for an evening of networking, practical support and expert advice to help your business grow and adapt using simple digital tools – whether you’re online, in-person or a bit of both," said organiser Helen McCabe.

"It's for every kind of business in and around Market Drayton – from high street shops and home-based workers to start-ups and established local companies."

The event gets underway from 6pm.