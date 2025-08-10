'I had to rebuild everything'- Telford fitness firm named best in Shropshire after owner's car crash recovery

Stuart Henderson runs Ideal Fitness, based at the Business Development Centre on Telford’s Stafford Park industrial estate.

It was named Best Health and Fitness Business in Shropshire at the Englands Business Awards, completing a remarkable journey for the 55-year-old fitness coach, who suffered a broken back in a car crash in 2008.

Telford business owner Stuart Henderson (left) and occupational health consultant Paul Fernley with the award

"A serious car accident left me with a broken lower back and a bleak prognosis. I had to rebuild everything from the ground up," he said.

“That experience gave me a deep understanding of what it takes to overcome setbacks, physically and mentally, and it’s shaped how I coach today.”

Stuart specialises in working with ‘busy professionals’ over the age of 40 who want to feel strong, capable, and in control of their health again, and said the biggest reward is seeing his clients thrive.

He completed a BTEC qualification in business and finance at Telford College, then returned to the Wellington campus several years later to add a CMI level four diploma in management.

“There’s nothing better than watching someone reclaim their confidence, energy, and strength, and knowing they’ve done it in a way that lasts,” he said.

“I can honestly say I am now fitter and stronger than ever and more determined to show others how exercise can radically improve lives.

“I am a level five personal trainer and a sports therapist. I help busy professionals over 35 achieve optimum health, fitness and performance so they can live the life they’ve always wanted.

“My clients are business owners, leaders, and busy professionals who are done with quick fixes. Many are dealing with stress, old injuries, low energy, or simply feel stuck.”

The Englands Business Awards are run regionally and nationally across England, with businesses nominated by customers for recognition as the "best in business".