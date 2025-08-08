'It was a really scary time' - Staff at Shrewsbury's Body Shop up-beat as firm emerges under new ownership

The county was one of the first locations in the country to get a branch of the campaigning retailer, and is now one of the company's last remaining outposts in the Midlands after a slew of closures last year.

The cosmetics and skin-care firm opened a branch in Shrewsbury in 1978, just two years after Anita Roddick had founded the original business with its first store in Brighton, Sussex.

Almost a hundred stores across the country closed their doors for good when former owners Aurelius placed the firm into administration in February 2024.

But the Shrewsbury store survived and now, following a rescue deal in September which saved around 1,300 jobs around the country, staff at Pride Hill are hopeful of brighter times are ahead for the world-famous beauty chain.

Store manager Katie Wylie with customer consultant Erin Gwilliams at the Body Shop in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Shrewsbury store employs five people in the town, and manager Katie Wylie has worked for the company for five years, having previously managed two other stores in the Midlands.

"Last year was a massively tough year, particularly the first half of the year," she said.

"The firm fell into administration at the start of February and about two or three weeks after that we saw every store in our local area close down, and at that point its quite natural to wonder whether you're going to be next.

"Obviously jobs are at risk, we all have livelihoods to protect and the thought of being made redundant is quite scary particularly when you love your job, you love your colleagues, and you're happy at work.

"Every shop I've worked in, Birmingham, Lichfield, Wolverhampton, Stafford, they've all disappeared now so obviously we're out here on our own now."

Store manager Katie Wylie at the Body Shop in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Stores in Telford and Wolverhampton vanished along with 73 others as the administrators attempted to get the business back on its feet ahead of a potential sale.

Suprisingly, Shrewsbury saw a boost in sales as a result of the closures elsewhere, as customers rushed to stock up on products they feared were about to disappear from the High Street forever.

"When the administration hit we were massively busy, everyone was coming in and stocking up on their favourites. It was an uncertain time and with the other stores around us closing people panicked a bit and came to us. A lot of those customers are now our regulars.

"It's a real honour for us that they get a bus or a train, or drive half an hour to us - it means a lot."

The company was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick, who started the business as a shop in her hometown of Brighton, Sussex, intending to "make a living for herself and her two daughters while her husband was away travelling".

Store manager Katie Wylie with customer consultant Erin Gwilliams at the Body Shop in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Shrewsbury store opened just two years later on Mardol, around ten years before moving to its current location on Pride Hill, and by 2006 the national chain was valued at over £650 million when it was sold to international beauty firm L'Oreal.

The business was sold again to German private equity group Aurelius in 2023, but fell into administration six months later, prior to a successful buyout in September 2024 by the Aurea Group, a consortium led by Mike Jatania and Charles Denton.

In December last year, chief executive Charles Denton, told staff the business was "back for good", after posting a £2m profit in the first three months to December.

Perhaps symbolically, the firm also opened a new store on Oxford Street in London last month, around 18 months after the chain's flagshop store on the same street closed in 2024.

Staff at the store believe the takeover represents a shift back to the ethical values the brand was originally famous for, and say "old-fashioned customer service" remains the key to thriving on the High Street.

"The new owners are super hands on and they've been really open about their plans. They came round visiting the stores and it was massively re-assuring and that's exactly what we needed after a really hard start to the year," added Katie.

"We're big believers in good, old-fashioned customer service. You come into the store, have a smell of everything, get some hand cream on your hands. If you're having a bad day come in and we'll have a laugh with you, we just want that nice customer service experience.

"Our customers are very loyal, and sometimes they're customers we've had for years. Often we're quite a nostalgic brand, and we're still doing fragrances that Anita Roddick came up with 50 years ago, it brings back memories of teenage-hood for a lot of people.

"This year we've got so much new stuff coming out and it's super exciting, and I think we're moving in the right direction."