Closure fears at Claire’s Accessories stores in Shropshire after owner files for bankruptcy

The company runs two outlets in Shropshire, in Telford and Shrewsbury, among around 280 stores in the UK. In total, Claire’s runs 2,750 stores across 17 countries, employing around 5,000 people across its operation.

The US-based fashion accessories and jewellery business has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a court in Delaware, according to new filings.

It is the second time the group has declared bankruptcy, after first filing for the process in 2018 after it was unable to repay a loan.

Bosses at the Darwin Centre, where the chain's Shrewsbury outlet is based, declined to comment this morning. The Telford Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Claire's Accessories, Shrewsbury (Image: Darwin Centre)

Last month, business insolvency specialists Interpath were appointed to seek a potential sale or restructuring of its UK business, ahead of a £355m loan repayment deadline, which is due in December 2026.

The group is owned by a group of firms, including investment giant Elliott Management, who were creditors when the retail firm first faced insolvency seven years ago.

The new bankruptcy filings showed the business reported liabilities and assets of between 1 billion dollars and 10 billion dollars. It also showed the company owed more than 25,000 creditors.