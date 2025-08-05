Shropshire's commercial planning decisions during July - including Aldi, Dominos and an Oswestry food factory

Wenlock Edge Farm Shop hoping to 'reopen by Christmas'

Pics of the scene of a fire at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

Plans to replace a fire-damaged farm shop were given the green light by planners at Shropshire Council, after a blaze had ripped through the premises in May.

Wenlock Edge Farm Shop owners Peter and Alison Themans promised their new premises would be "bigger and stronger" than before, and hoped to be open in time for Christmas, after the local authority approved the replacement building on Wednesday, July 23.

"The development will provide numerous economic, environmental, and social benefits, notably providing a replacement building to help maintain their continued customer demand for their services and products, and securing their presence in the area," wrote the couple's planning agent in a supporting statement.

Planning officers at the council said the replacement building would be an improvement on the previous structures on the site, and would also support the local economy.

Gynastics centre and cafe plans for former Shrewsbury builder's warehouse

The former Howden's building on Lancaster Road

A former Shrewsbury warehouse building was granted permission to be converted into a new home for an ambitious town gymnastics club.

The 8,000 square foot building was last used by kitchen installation firm Howdens in 2020, but has been vacant for the past five years.

Planning officers at Shropshire Council said the new facility would generate a boost for businesses in the area, after Darwin Gymnastics and Dance successfully applied for a change of use for the building on Lancaster Road in Shrewsbury.

Under the new plans the building will be converted into a gymnastics centre featuring a full-sized competition floor, soft play facilities and a cafe.

The application was approved on July 23, with documents available to view online at the authority's planning portal via reference 25/01894/FUL.

New supermarket plan for former Shropshire Star offices

The proposed new supermarket in Ketley, Telford, which was granted planning permission in October 2024.

An application from supermarket giant Aldi revealed new plans for the firm's seventh store in Telford.

Permission for a 20,000 square foot store was granted in October 2024 for the site in Ketley, which was home to the Shropshire Star’s offices and printworks until three years ago.

At the time developer Morris Property said it was "working closely with an end occupier" on the project - but did not say which one.

Last month Aldi lodged an application seeking consent to change one of the conditions that were imposed when plans for the retail unit were approved in 2024.

If successful, the site in Ketley would be the seventh outlet of Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket operator in the borough. Across the country it has more than 1,050 stores and more than 45,000 employees.

Domino's heads to Bridgnorth after year-long planning saga

The site in Bridgnorth set for a new McDonalds, Dominos and a coffee store

Pizza-maker Domino's will be opening in Bridgnorth after the firm's plans for a new store on the Chartwell Business Park were approved.

Shropshire Council's planning officers rubber-stamped an application from Domino's, with the chain set to join McDonald's and Starbucks on the development in a move expected to create around 25 jobs.

The approval likely brings to an end a year-long wait since bosses at Domino's first announced plans to open in the town, having originally revealed plans to open an outlet on Bridgnorth High Street in April 2024, next to the existing Greggs.

Those plans were never realised - but in May this year Dominos submitted a revised scheme which included a change of use for a 144 square foot building, which was originally built as a general industrial unit.

The application was approved on Monday (July 7) with full plans available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/01764/FUL.





Oswestry set for jobs boost after factory plans approved

Oriental Express has been granted permission to add an extension to its existing factory on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, off Glovers Meadow, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

Plans to extend a food factory in Oswestry were given the thumbs-up by council planners - in a move which could create 15 new jobs in the town.

Oriental Food Express applied to add a 2,000-square-metre extension to its existing factory on Maesbury Road industrial estate in Oswestry, in order to expand food manufacturing operations at the site.

The company was given permission to convert existing storage buildings into general industrial use as a food production hub in October last year.

The firm now says it wants to move the food processing and manufacturing operations on the site closer to its distribution operations, which take place on the east of the site.

An existing canopy area, which is currently used for loading and unloading HGVs, will be filled in to create additional usable manufacturing space underneath.

The application can be viewed online at the Shropshire Council planning portal under reference 25/01635/FUL.