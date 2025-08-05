Shrewsbury farm machinery company Rea Valley Tractors appoints new managing director

The company, which has its head office on the edge of Shrewsbury near Haughmond, says the appointment comes at a "pivotal moment" due to challenging economic conditions and a "rapidly evolving agricultural landscape".

Mr Blake took over as managing director from Monday (August 4).

Shawn Blake, managing director of Rea Valley Tractors (RVT)

"The business is entering a period that demands not only resilience, but a bold shift in how it works, engages, and delivers value," said a statement from the company.

"Rea Valley Tractors remains committed to investing in its infrastructure, people, and services to meet the growing and changing needs of the agricultural community. Shawn’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding the business through this next phase, driving operational excellence and bringing fresh thinking and innovation to support farmers and build a stronger, more sustainable business for the future."

The firm also has depots in Welshpool and Knighton, plus five more across Cheshire and north Wales.

Shawn brings with him more than 30 years of experience across sales, aftersales, and strategic development, gained through a range of senior leadership roles. He has led high-performing teams and driven operational transformation across dynamic and evolving industries.

Lee Seward, group chief executive officer of Dunstall Holdings Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time to be part of the Rea Valley Tractors journey. We are investing in our senior leadership team to ensure we can navigate a changing market. Shawn will play a key role in delivering our strategic vision, expanding our service capabilities, and strengthening relationships with our partners, customers, and local communities alike.”

Simon Clarke, chairman of Dunstall Holdings, added: “Rea Valley Tractors remains firmly committed to delivering the highest standards of service and support to farmers and landowners across our regions. Shawn’s appointment marks an important step in reinforcing that commitment, bringing fresh leadership to help us evolve, while staying true to the values our customers know and trust.”