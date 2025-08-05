More than 20 new members join Mid Wales Tourism Cymru to help promote Mid Wales

More than 20 new members have joined MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) in recent months. The independent, not-for-profit membership organisation represents tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

“We are delighted to see our membership growing at a challenging time for the tourism and hospitality industry when many businesses are feeling uncertain about the future,” said MWT Cymru chief executive, Zoe Hawkins.

“That’s why we are focused on giving member businesses the tools and support they need to take positive steps now.

“By working together, we can help safeguard the visitor economy and protect the wider rural communities that depend on it.

“The message is clear: this is not a time to stand still. Businesses that act now, with the right guidance and collective support, will be better placed to face the challenges ahead.”

MWT Cymru has launched a Members Hub - www.my.mwtcymru.co.uk - to provide extra support to businesses. The hub offers businesses easy access to resources that can help improve their visibility, navigate policy changes and find new ways to collaborate and reach more customers.

Initiatives like a Menu Exchange help accommodation providers and food businesses to work together to keep spending local and encourage visitors to discover more of what Mid Wales has to offer.

A new Hoteliers Group will provide a dedicated space for hotels to share insights and tackle shared challenges together.

The new businesses include: Self-catering accommodation and glamping: Plas Estate, Plas Llangoedmor, Llangoedmor, Cardigan; Felin Crewi Cottages, Penegoes, Machynlleth; Upper Dolarddyn, Castle Caereinion, near Welshpool; Quabbs Cabin, Rhos-y-Meirch, near Knighton; Tan yr Allt Holiday Cottages, Tregaron; Let’s Glamp Retro, Capel Cynon, Ffostrasol, Llandysul; The Trewythen, Llanidloes; Roundhouse Farm, Nantyglo, Abergavenny; Great House Farm Luxury Pods and Self Catering, Llandeilo Graban, Builth Wells; Barn View Cottages, Drain Byrion, Llanidloes; Dulas Glamping, Aberhosan, near Machynlleth; Wild Meadow Camping & Glamping, Plwmp, Llandysul; Ffynnonwen, Llangrannog.

Self-catering and holiday home park (same owners): Hidden Valley Holiday Home Park and Copper Beech Cottage, Maesmawr, Guilsfield.

Conference venue: Hope Church, Newtown. Activity or experience provider: Silver Sherpa Tour Guide, Welshpool; Serydda Stargazing Experiences, Tregaron and Black Mountain Adventure and The Multi-Activity Centre, Three Cocks, Brecon.

Hotels: Penrallt Country House Hotel, Aberporth and Lletty Parc/Park Lodge, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth. Restaurants: Tully’s Sports Diner, Llandrindod Wells and Hiraeth Restaurant, Llanidloes. Event organiser: Mid Wales Opera.

Lynne Jones from Great House Farm Luxury Pods and Self Catering, explained why the growing, award-winning business, which has four luxury glamping pods, a self-catering farmhouse and an animal experience, had joined MWT Cymru.

In addition to being interested in MWT Cymru’s lobbying work relating to the Welsh Government’s tourism tax, she said the business has expansion plans.

“We are looking to MWT Cymru for their support and advice with Visit Wales grading and developing activity packages,” added Lynne. “We want to get everything perfect and their experience and support will save hours of work. As we are growing, time gets less.”

Annette Durham, owner of Black Mountain Adventure and The Multi-Activity Centre, finalists in last year’s Mid Wales Tourism Awards, said: “MWT Cymru has been so \9supportive. It’s a great tourism group to be associated with and we are very pleased to become members.”

Matt and Nicky Capner, who run Silver Sherpa, Welshpool, said: “We are delighted to be part of MWT Cymru who are helping us to build awareness our new venture - tours of the local area to highlight the beauty and diversity of Mid Wales and the Shropshire borders.

“We are also available for luggage transfers for walkers and cyclists who are visiting the area.”

MWT Cymru provides practical marketing guidance, affordable advertising opportunities, up-to-date policy information and exclusive member benefits - from fuel card discounts to collective buying power on essential products and services.

Members also have access to an advice line staffed by experienced professionals who understand their businesses and communities, offering reassurance and support when it’s needed most.

For more information about how to join or support MWT Cymru, visit www.mwtcymru.co.uk .

Carl and Annette Durham, owners of Black Mountain Adventure