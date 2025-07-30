Council says award-winning Telford eco-business is 'fantastic example' for green schemes

Councillors at Telford & Wrekin Council paid tribute to package-free shop Little Green Pantry this week, as an initiative designed to reduce plastic pollution across the country drew to a close.

The business, located on Crown Street in Wellington, offers a wide range of refillable and package-free products, from pantry staples and toiletries to household cleaning supplies. Customers bring their own containers, which the business says helpts to reduce waste and promote a "more circular" way of shopping.

Since opening its doors in 2021, the refill shop has helped the community divert more than 125,000 pieces of single-use plastic from landfill—an achievement that Telford & Wrekin Council says reflects the power of small, everyday actions.

Little Green Pantry owner Keli King pictured with a Good2Great start up award in March

The shop ran a range of initiatives to help reduce plastic waste over the last month as part of the "Plastic Free July" initiative, a national scheme intended to reduce the use of single-use plastic waste at home and at work locations.

"Little Green Pantry is a fantastic example of how local businesses can lead the way in sustainability," said Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability.

"Their work aligns perfectly with our borough-wide efforts to reduce waste and protect the environment. Thank you to residents and organisations who have taken part in Plastic Free July. Of course, you can reduce your use of single use plastics at any time of the year, and even small changes can make a big difference."

Little Green Pantry celebrated its fourth anniversary this year, having originally opened as a market-stall operation in Wellington and Newport.

Owner Keli King scooped a Good2Great ‘start-up champion’ trophy at the Shropshire Business Festival held at the International Centre in Telford earlier this year.

From September 5, the business is set to expand into a second shop, based at Newport Indoor Market.