'Our activities in the community reflect our dedication to doing things the right way' - Bradford Estates says of social investments

The Bradford Estates charitable trusts have funded projects aimed at enhancing community facilities, improving accessibility and supporting education in the area.

Student Becky Cambidge with Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport

Among the beneficiaries are St Mary’s Church in Blymhill, where there are programmed works to provide for disabled access through the churchyard for services as well St Andrew’s Church in Weston-under-Lizard, where landscaping work spearheaded by the Bradford

Estates grounds team to bring natural light back into the graveyard by tackling overgrown areas and restore layouts by demarcating as well as gravelling paths.

Two new life-saving defibrillators at locations in Weston-under-Lizard and Brineton have also been installed in the last couple of years by Bradford Estates, ensuring emergency equipment is available to residents.

In addition, new playground equipment in Weston-under-Lizard will be installed later this summer offering improved facilities for children and families thanks to support from the landed estates business.

Alexander Newport, managing director at Bradford Estates which manages historic estates on the Shropshire / Staffordshire border, said: “We are committed to supporting core services in our local parishes to safeguard their futures. Our activities in the community reflect our principle of stewardship and our dedication to doing things the right way.”

The charitable work extends to supporting young people in the community through the Sir Thomas Wilbraham trust, another charity in the Bradford Estates family. Last year, funds were donated to brothers Callum and Tyler Lowe to support their attendance at a residential language immersion trip to France aimed at enhancing their French language and cultural skills.

Commenting on the benefits of the funding, Tyler Lowe said: “The trip to Paris meant I could practise speaking French in real situations. I really enjoyed experiencing the culture and especially visiting Eiffel Tower.”

Callum added: “My French improved so much over only a few days because we were speaking the language so often. It was really helpful for my speaking exam and boosted my confidence.”

This year, the charity has allowed student Becky Cambidge to fund an access course to help her pursue her ambition of becoming a children’s nurse.

Becky said: “Receiving the support from Bradford Estates has been a brilliant opportunity. I would not have been able to do this course without the support because of the cost.

“I would like to be children’s nurse or in a role in which I can specialise in an area such as supporting young people with additional needs. I am already working in a nursery after finishing college so this qualification will help me achieve the UCAS points I need to apply for university. The course will take up to a year, so I hope to be applying in 2026 for a place to get a degree.”

The Bradford Estates charitable trusts have also provided sponsorship towards key events in the Blymhill calendar including Blymfest and the garden fete plus contributions towards new village hall chairs and events equipment in recent years.

Bradford Estates charitable activities are guided by its 100-year plan and commitment to support education and enhance quality of life in the local community.