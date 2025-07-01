Shropshire businesses asked for views on government plan to 'get Britain working'

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is taking part in a major project designed to shape the future of employment across the region, and boost the skills of the local workforce.

The government's long-term ambition is to achieve an 80% employment rate, with a white paper published in November last year including measures such as reforms to welfare support ,and a new industrial strategy which was launched last month.

The chamber says local views on the plan will feed into national strategy and aims to ensure that the voices of employers, training providers, and community partners are at the heart of future employment support and funding decisions.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber chief executive.

“This project is all about making sure Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s voice is heard – and that we’re shaping a plan that works for everyone," said Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber chief executive.

“Get Britain Working is focusing on reducing economic inactivity – especially for those with long-term health conditions, caring responsibilities, or limited skills. It is also looking to help employers recruit and retain staff, including older workers, young people, and individuals with additional support needs."

“Hopefully, the end result will be an improvement in skills and training to ensure people are job-ready, and a closer working partnership between support organisations, so we can create a joined-up approach to employment.

The project is specifically prioritising people with health conditions or disabilities, over-50s in Shropshire’s most rural areas, and young people aged 16-24 - including those not in education or training (NEET).

"We’re asking local employers and stakeholders to share their insights and help shape the direction of this plan. Your views will help ensure local services, funding, and support are relevant and effective," added Ms Ross.

“We’re particularly interested in hearing about the kind of recruitment or retention challenges you’re facing, and what sort of support would help you take on people from under-represented groups.

“We’d also like to hear about any skills shortages local businesses are experiencing, the training solutions requires, and employers’ experiences working with local colleges, job centres and councils.”

Businesses are urged to emailing their views to policy@shropshire-chamber.co.uk by July 5, or contacting one of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s account managers on 01952 208200.