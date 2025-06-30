Exciting new chapter for Shrewsbury's Advance Windows as new sales manager checks in

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Andy’s journey has been one of innovation, dedication, and adeep-rooted passion for delivering customer satisfaction at every stage of the home improvement journey.

Andy began his journey in the industry with C-Thru in 2005, where his ability to spot trends and deliver high-quality products quickly set him apart. Over the years, he introduced numerous products to the company’s portfolio, always with an eye for innovation and practicality. From 2005 through to 2024, Andy worked on a freelance basis, carving out a reputation as a trusted expert in windows, doors, and their various materials.

At the start of this year, Advance took over the business he was involved with, and in March 2025, Andy officially, and finally, became a member of the Advance team.

Now, as the Sales Manager of the Shrewsbury branch, Andy brings not just years of experience, but a vision to take customer care and product delivery to new heights.

One of Andy’s proudest accomplishments to date is his work with warm roof constructions – a project he not only managed, but personally designed and brought to life. During his time at C-Thru, Andy designed a stunning conservatory for a customer, and when they later moved house, he rose to the challenge once again, this time creating a beautifully designed warm roof living space tailored to their newhome.

He open-planned the space for maximum light and lifestyle comfort, added aroof window to illuminate the adjoining room, and coordinated every aspect – fromthe base work to the electrics and plastics, through his own trusted contacts.

It’s a project he’s proud of not just for its aesthetic and functional outcome, but for what it represents: a true example of how design, passion, and technical expertisecan come together to improve someone’s home and lifestyle.

His philosophy is simple: “If you can afford it and it will make you happy, do it.”

But don’t mistake that for a carefree approach. Andy is meticulous in his attention todetail, always ensuring that jobs are done properly, by the book, and with thecustomer’s best interests at heart. He doesn’t gloss over issues or take shortcuts.

If he doesn’t know the answer, he’ll find it, and he’ll make sure the customer gets the best advice and outcome possible.

Whether it’s bringing new ideas to the table, mentoring team members, or painting a vision that helps customers see what’s truly possible, Andy is a man driven by purpose and a passion for quality.

With Andy Fisher at the helm, Advance Shrewsbury is not just in capable hands – it’s entering an exciting new chapter.

