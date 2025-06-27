Beans means business as Telford food manufacturer signs up for Shropshire Chamber patron scheme

Kraft Heinz, which employs 220 people at its base on the Hortonwood industrial estate in Telford, says it's looking for opportunities to increase collaboration with the local community and take advantage of the Chamber’s training and networking opportunities.

More than five million kilogrammes of tomatoes are shipped into the Telford site every year, where around £15 million has been invested over the past four years.

The firm is home to household brands such as Heinz, HP, and Lea & Perrins.

"Our Kraft Heinz Telford facility is a key strategic plant for the business, and an area of growth as we increase investment in our people, new equipment, and our digital infrastructure," said site manager Anton Hickey.

"As a large employer in the area, we are keen to contribute, collaborate, and create meaningful connections that benefit both Kraft Heinz and the Shropshire community.

"Learning and development is a key priority for our site, so we are particularly excited to be working closer with training partners in the local area.”

The site produces around 1.5 billion food sachets each year. Half of this is made up of Heinz’s iconic tomato ketchup, with the remainder a mixture of other sauces such as mayonnaise, barbecue, mustard, tartare sauce, and HP sauce.

"We’ve called Telford home for more than 30 years, and we want more people to know we are here," he added.

"We are looking forward to accessing the Chamber’s training programme to help upskill our workforce, and discovering how we can work with other companies in the Chamber network."

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme is designed to give businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber chief executive, said: “The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kraft Heinz to the patronage programme, which is designed enhance long-term relationships, driving both profitability and community connection - making them a strategic asset in today’s competitive marketplace.”