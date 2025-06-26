Shropshire firm Jesmonite is 'highly commended' in government-backed awards scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, has been chosen as highly commended in the government’s 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

The accolade, handed out by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), was given in the Creative Industries category, recognising the work the company does to produce eco-friendly materials for use in the creative industries across the globe.

As a result, representatives for Jesmonite will now be invited to join the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade community of the leading professionals in international trade.

Jesmonite staff at the company's headquarters in Bishop's Castle

Jesmonite materials are water-based, eco-friendly concrete alternatives that are used to make jewellery, coasters, home decor, furniture and much more.

Piran Littleton, Managing Director at Jesmonite, said it was an honour to be recognised by the government department for their success.

“Jesmonite has grown over the years and we are very proud to have a worldwide business which sends our product to more than 80 countries from our base in Shropshire,” he said.

“It is an honour to be given highly commended in this category and I am pleased the government is impressed with the way our business has grown over the years.

“We believe there is much more to come in the future and will continue to work hard to provide this popular material to people in the creative and architectural industries across the globe.”

Having launched in Shropshire in 1984, the company has seen huge growth in recent years and works with businesses in every continent of the world.

The 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards had 12 categories and were judged by an expert panel.

A spokesperson for the DBT said: “The quality of entries we received was extremely high, and many of the shortlisted entries demonstrated excellent detail around how business growth and success is intrinsically linked to international sales.

“Jesmonite submitted an entry that was well-crafted and engaging, which made the selection process incredibly difficult for the judging panel.

“Your business has showcased fantastic global success.”