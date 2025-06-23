Amazon’s new UK warehouses to hire thousands as Starmer hails ‘win’ for Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amazon has said thousands of jobs will be created at new UK warehouses in locations including Hull and Northampton as part of a £40 billion investment over the next three years.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the expansion plans as a “major win” for the UK, while Amazon’s boss stressed the investment will boost areas outside of London and the south east of England.

The technology giant confirmed that some 2,000 jobs will be created for a new fulfilment centre in Hull, set to open this year, and another 2,000 for a site in Northampton, due to open in 2026.

It also announced that two new warehouses will be built in the East Midlands, due to open in 2027.

Amazon did not confirm the locations of the sites.

It is understood they will lead to the recruitment of thousands of additional roles.

Fulfilment centres are large warehouses where customer orders can be picked, packed and shipped – some of which use the latest technology including robotics.

Amazon – which hires more than 75,000 people in the UK and is one of the country’s biggest private sector employers – also confirmed significant expansion plans for its London headquarters.

This will form part of the £40 billion investment and will see the opening of two new buildings at the corporate office in the Shoreditch area.

The investment also includes the majority of the £8 billion already earmarked for data centres across the UK, as well as spending on upgrading operations and infrastructure such as drone technology, its streaming service Prime, and staff wages and benefits.

Sir Keir said: “Amazon’s £40 billion investment adds another major win to Britain’s basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.

“It means thousands of new jobs – real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the investment was a “powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths”.

Amazon’s chief executive Andy Jassy said: “When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK’s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live.”