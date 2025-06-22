Shrewsbury company Tanners set to offer 'unforgettable' tours of 15th century wine cellars for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tanners, based on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, is offering personal tours of its 15th century wine cellars at a tasting event featuring an array of wines from different regions at a charity event this autumn.

The wine tasting evening in the Cellars Shop on Friday, September 12, will raise money for community support group 4 All Foundation.

Guests will enjoy a variety of drinks, with expert staff on hand to provide advice on pairings and profiles, as well as the opportunity to look around the historic Tudor cellars underneath Tanners’ flagship shop – voted one of the best in the UK.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle on the night will go to 4 All Foundation, which supports communities across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin through a variety of initiatives including youth clubs, schools partnerships, wellbeing groups and health and wellbeing programmes.

Clare Tudor, the charity’s fundraising and partnerships co-ordinator, said: “The evening is set to be truly unforgettable for guests, offering them so much more than just a wine tasting opportunity. Being able to explore the cellars of the award-winning Tanners wine merchants is a treat in itself, and their fantastic staff will be on hand to help us all learn so much more about the wine on offer.

“The added bonus, of course, is that everyone who attends will directly be supporting Shropshire’s most vulnerable communities by supporting the work 4 All Foundation undertakes focused on alleviating disadvantage and promoting health, wellbeing and education.”

Tickets for the event are available online at bit.ly/4allwinetasting.