Telford's Asda cafe set for 'coffee shop' style revamp and new menu as part of store's £10m plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Asda says it's set to begin a £10 million refresh program in over 180 of its popular instore cafes later this month, a scheme which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The cafes, which are managed by Compass, will be upgraded to have a new look and feel which will include the introduction of digital ordering screens and table ordering service, alongside a manned till.

The company says its new look and feel will bring a "more relaxed coffee shop vibe", and as well as the usual favourites such as americano, latte, mocha, cappuccino, there will new additions to the hot drinks menu, including flavoured iced coffees, as well as a selection of cakes.

Stock photo of the Asda petrol station at Telford Town Centre. Photo: 360skylens.co.uk

Asda’s popular pizzas will also become part of the new instore café menu with customers able to choose a full 12" pizza or purchase individual slices, including margherita, pepperoni, American sizzler, spicy chicken, meat feast, ham & mushroom or veggie supreme.

However the company says its popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will remain available.

"Cafes are an important part of the shopping experience for many of our customers, and this significant investment alongside allows us to bring a new look and feel, as well making improvements to the service and a refresh of the menu," said Ian McEvans, Vice President of Commercial Food at Asda.

“We have continued to demonstrate our commitment to our cafés over the years with popular deals like the Winter Warmer and Kids Eat for £1 meal deals, and this investment marks another exciting milestone moment for us on our journey and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring Asda is set up for long term success at the heart of communities.”

Andrew Jones, Managing Director, One Retail added: “It’s great to continue our longstanding partnership with Asda, expanding to work across more stores and enhancing the offer with a significant rebrand and investment.

The upgrade programme is set to introduce new technology, menu innovations and a new look and feel within the cafés. We look forward to getting started and our continued work together to serve the Asda customer.”