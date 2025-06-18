Over 400 new jobs set for Telford after completion of four huge warehouses on £35 million industrial park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new manufacturing and logistics buildings near Hortonwood will add around 350,000 square feet of industrial space to the town, which Telford & Wrekin Council says will create around 450 new jobs at businesses on the site.

Construction on the £35 million project known as Total Park got underway in March 2024, on a former Telford Development Corporation site on Hortonwood 45, with the first occupier announced as Polytec Car Styling in November, around six months before the project was due to be completed.

All four units are now fully complete - and Telford & Wrekin Council says the scheme will help to support the town’s "expanding industrial base".

A new industrial development known as Total Park, in Hortonwood, Telford

“This new development is a prime example of how Telford is continuing to meet the demands of growing businesses, providing high-quality space for companies looking to expand or relocate," said Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council Deputy Leader and Chair of the Telford Land Deal Board.

"It also underlines Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to creating jobs and driving economic growth, as part of our vision to protect, care, and invest to create a better borough. We look forward to welcoming new occupiers to Telford in the near future.”

The land was brought forward through an arrangement known as the Telford Land Deal, a joint arrangement between Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council which sees former new town sites brought forward for development more quickly.

The authority says that since its establishment, the deal has created more than 2,400 jobs, transformed over 200,000 square metres of commercial space and generated over £60 million in sales income.

Ed Chantler, Director at Total Developments, said: "We’re excited to be delivering this development at Hortonwood, which will be a crucial addition to Telford’s commercial market. These units will help meet the rising demand for industrial space and attract businesses looking for modern, adaptable facilities."