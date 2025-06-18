'Breathtaking' country house near Oswestry applies for permission to host up to ten weddings a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grade II listed Tedsmore Hall in West Felton, near Oswestry, has applied for consent to host ceremonies on an occasional basis.

The 18th century hall runs a holiday accomodation business within the estate grounds which includes apartments and luxury self catering cottages, and says expansion as a wedding venue will "sustain the heritage asset through a viable, appropriate use".

The application says the number of events will be "strictly limited" to a maximum of 10 per calendar year, with no physical alterations planned to the building.

If approved, weddings at the venue will take place in the building's large salon, croquet lawn, or under a gazebo in the Victorian walled garden, the application says.

Tedsmore Hall was built in 1768 for Richard Bulkeley-Hatchett and later remodelled in the mid 19th century, with an official listing entry describing the building as illustrating the "wealth and lifestyle of landed families in 19th-century rural England."

Publicity material on the Tedsmore Hall holiday let website describes the grounds as "breathtaking" - and located in a "truly magical position within the beautiful Shropshire countryside."

Guests will be encouraged to stay on-site, reducing the need for off-site transport and parking, the business says, while existing parking areas next to the holiday lets will be used for event parking, providing around 30 spaces for guests.

Currently, accommodation for up to 54 couples is provided at existing holiday lets within the estate grounds.

"Listed Building Consent is sought to formalise the intended use within the legal framework, despite the absence of any physical works. The use contributes to the long-term viability of the building without compromising its significance," said a supporting statement submitted with the plan.

"This sensitive and reversible proposal protects the heritage significance of Tedsmore Hall while enabling a sustainable future for the asset."

The application can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal under reference 25/01838/FUL.