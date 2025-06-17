'Our first permanent home' - Delight as volunteer-run judo club moves into former Telford furniture shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Stubleys Furniture store in Wellington is set to become the club's new base after a complete refurbishment of the Church Street premises which has seen new changing rooms, toilet facilities, safety flooring, and office furniture installed.

The building has been empty since the former furniture business announced it would be closing down in January, following a 40 year run in the town.

Coaches at Wrekin Star, which has been operating from the upper floors in Wellington Market, say they're "delighted" and "grateful" after securing the club's first permanent base since forming in 1965.

Wrekin Star Judo Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Anna Halliday and Gareth Mapp from Wrekin Star Judo at the opening. (Pic: Telford & Wrekin)

They say the move into the new building will enable them to host regional and national events through the British Judo Association, which could bring footfall to Wellington's High Street and "raise the profile" of the town.

"We are delighted that, after over 60 years, Wrekin Star has a permanent home in Wellington, a first for local Judo," said Gareth Mapp, Wrekin Star Judo Coach.

"As a volunteer run, social enterprise, we are very grateful for the support that has made this possible, from all of our members and from Telford and Wrekin.

"We have a very diverse membership and look forward to welcoming more of the community into the Olympic sport of Judo, for fitness or fun, whatever their experience, age, background or abilities"

The club formed 60 years ago and became a not-for profit Community Interest Company in 2024.

The move follows the award of a business start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council which has allowed them to refurbish the building, while an additional funding award from councillors will allow the group to put on free taster sessions and community engagement activities.

Councillors Paul Davis and Ollie Vickers supported the move with a grant of £2,000 through the Councillors Pride Fund, which provides individual councillors with the opportunity to allocate funding towards improvements or projects within their ward.

"Wrekin Star Judo Club’s move into a new unit at Church Street is another example of the support we’re offering to help businesses set up permanent, new bases through business start-up grants, as well as offering a series of other grants, which we launched through the programme, earlier this month," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy.

"As an established Judo club in Telford, the benefits to Wellington High Street and Wellington are enormous as visitors to the Club will help to increase footfall and help shops locally.

"This is an excellent addition to Church Street and will hopefully help the club grow even bigger now it has an established high street base."