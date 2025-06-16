'We want to be the driving force' - New look leadership team announced for Shropshire Chamber

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new-look senior leadership team to drive the organisation forward and step up its support for members.

It includes new roles for several familiar faces, and a key external appointment, to cement the Chamber’s reputation as a champion of Shropshire’s business community.

Jenny Pearson has joined as head of commercial success, where her role includes taking a lead on marketing activities.

Born and bred in Shropshire, she worked as a buyer at famous London department store Harrods for nine years before living and working in Italy for 16 years. Since returning to the UK, she spent five years as head of sales at Kadai in south Shropshire.

Kelly Riedel, who joined the Chamber four and a half years ago having spent more than two decades working in the hotel and hospitality industry, has been appointed head of member success. For the past few years she has taken the lead on organising the Chamber’s business awards.

“It’s the variety of work that I love the most,” she said.

“I love getting out andabout, speaking to members and learning about their fascinating businesses.”

Nicola Clinton, who has taken a senior role in the finance team, has been with the Chamber for over five years after previous experience in the hospitality industry.

“I was initially managing our training services, which gave me great insight into howwe support our members, before moving into the finance department to broaden my understanding of the organisation. I’m now excited to take on this new senior role.”

Sue Nichols has been with the Chamber since July 2023, having previously run her own accountancy practice and held senior finance roles within the construction, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

She said her objective as the Chamber’s finance manager over the next few years before her retirement was to help Nicola grow into the senior finance role.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber chief executive, said: "I’m delighted with this new-look senior leadership team, which has a fantastic blend of skill, experience, ideas and enthusiasm.

"They all share the same vision – to establish Shropshire Chamber of Commerce as an essential, influential leader with a reputation for making outstanding contributions to our business community.

"We want to be the driving force for a thriving economy, strong partnerships, andresilient growth in Shropshire, delivering a measurable impact for businesses andthe community."