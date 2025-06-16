New owners set to announce 'exciting plans' after popular Shrewsbury restaurant sells for nearly £500k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Terrace Charcoal Grill and Lounge Bar restaurant on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury announced its shock closure in October 2024 after the owners said the business had been experiencing financial difficulties for around six months.

The building was put up for sale with a £500,000 price tag earlier this year, but has now been snapped up by undisclosed new owners, who say they intend to reveal their new plans for renovating the building shortly.

The Terrace restaurant had opened its doors in July 2023 following a two-year effort to transform the site, on the banks of the River Severn, from its former use as Lily's Riverside Tea Garden.